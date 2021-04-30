Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average of $327.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.55 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

