Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.24. 25,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $29,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 262,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

