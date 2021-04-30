Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 80,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The stock has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.