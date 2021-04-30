Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.77. 22,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

