$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

WAB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $86.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $990,563.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

