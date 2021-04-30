$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of SPB traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $88.81. 1,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,730. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

