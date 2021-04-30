Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 348,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,929,639. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

