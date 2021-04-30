Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 171.5% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,406. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

