Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,294 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 126,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,369. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

