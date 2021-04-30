Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.91. 221,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.43 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $309.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

