British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,187. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 172.04, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

