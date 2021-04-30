DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 165,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $217.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

