Oak Asset Management LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 46,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 28,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 45,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.61. 426,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.