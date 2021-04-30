Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 2.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

