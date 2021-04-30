DeDora Capital Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 121,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 128,388 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 471,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,301,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,392. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $78.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.