DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after buying an additional 489,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 384,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,339. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

