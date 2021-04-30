Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 1,144,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.