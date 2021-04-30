Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $620.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce $620.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.50 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,560.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $681.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.45 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $61.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.81. 8,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

