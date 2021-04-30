British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

NYSE:CMG traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,489.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,473.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,400.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.