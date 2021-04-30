Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 2.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 110,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,070. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.