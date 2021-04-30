Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce earnings per share of ($2.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($2.26). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($3.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.65. 25,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,473. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.9% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,284 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

