Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 586,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. 56,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

