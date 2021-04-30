One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up 1.6% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

ARKW traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. 59,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,956. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.24. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

