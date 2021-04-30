Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report sales of $25.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.85 billion. Facebook reported sales of $18.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $114.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.88 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.88 billion to $148.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $326.03. 995,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.53. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.