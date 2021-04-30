Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $76.89. 10,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,725. Graco has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

