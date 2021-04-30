Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 787 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 72,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,388. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

