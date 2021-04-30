Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average of $124.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.