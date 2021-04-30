Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,170 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.11. 82,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

