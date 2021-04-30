BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0914 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $5.54 million and $1.20 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026839 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 248.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,630,252 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

