Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 130,132 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 130,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

EUFN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,457. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

