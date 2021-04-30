Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 4.5% After Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.74. 13,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 419,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $665.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $50,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

