Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.23. 46,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.16. The company has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

