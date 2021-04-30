Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 10,902 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $82.80. 358,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,617,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

