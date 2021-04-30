Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Sells C$2,574,650.00 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449.

TSE:CCA traded up C$0.60 on Friday, reaching C$117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

CCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$129.63.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

