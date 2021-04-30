Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Update

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GPDB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Green PolkaDot Box has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Get Green PolkaDot Box alerts:

Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Green PolkaDot Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green PolkaDot Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.