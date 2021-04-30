Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 264,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,473,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $3,133,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 53.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 48.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

