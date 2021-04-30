Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 6,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average volume of 1,162 call options.
CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.
In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $13.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 182,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,724. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
