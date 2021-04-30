Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $45.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut The Kraft Heinz from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. 135,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,361,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

