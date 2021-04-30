Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

OEF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,109. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $128.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

