Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.99. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after buying an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after acquiring an additional 114,733 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,201,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.25. 40,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

