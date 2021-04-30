Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,979 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 90,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.05. 84,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

