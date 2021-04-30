FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.FireEye also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.39-$0.41 EPS.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 117,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,573. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

