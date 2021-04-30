Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,115 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.6% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. 368,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,020. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.