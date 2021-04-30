St. Louis Trust Co Purchases Shares of 24,071 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 99,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,284. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $136.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

