Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.68. 361,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859,978. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

