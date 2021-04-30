Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $1,500.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $52.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,180.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,146.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,139.64. Shopify has a one year low of $595.03 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

