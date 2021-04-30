Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to Mixed by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.34.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.59. 51,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,299,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $3,721,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.