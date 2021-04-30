Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,159. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 53,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

