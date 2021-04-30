Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,263 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.6% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 61.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 37.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 119.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,848. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

