Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. 759,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The firm has a market cap of $255.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

